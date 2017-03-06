Brave and Reckless’Advice for New WordPress Bloggers– Part 1

It wasn’t so long ago that I was a brand new blogger at WordPress. I started my blog at the beginning of October with no real goals in mind other than making one particular piece of writing publicly available for sharing. I chose WordPress because we use it at work and several friends spoke highly of the community. It wasn’t until I saw my first piece of original writing on my blog that I started thinking what next?
I knew nothing about blogging. But I did know that all communities have their own unique culture and through a combination of trial and error, generous mentors and reading several really good guides to WordPress, I found my footing here. This past weekend I hit 500 followers. I remain just as flattered today that someone has read and responded to my writing as I did the first time.
Recently I have had numerous new bloggers approach me asking how to grow their blogs. I have no magic insights but I am happy to share what worked for me.
- Read guides for new bloggers. WordPress offers some great guides but some of the most useful information is from other bloggers.
- Make writing a daily habit and post frequently. You will become a better, more confident writer and it will be easier for readers to find you.
- Subscribe and respond to the Daily Post. Responding to and reading the Daily Posts is a great way to find other writers who turn you on, push yourself creatively and bring new readers to your blog.
- Tag wisely. Good tags make it easier for people to find you.
- Remember that many WordPress readers are following you on a SmartPhone or tablet and reading you at lunch. Shorter posts are more likely to get read. You can always divide a longer post into sections that you can publish separately if you have a lot to say.
- Look for writing that excites you/resonates with you/makes you smile/fits your interests and FOLLOW those blogs. Reading good writing makes you a better writer. Writers who write what you like to read have followers you have something in common with. Check out their followers- very often these are also people you will want to follow.
- If a blog you love has the option of subscribing by email, do it. When I first started it was easy to keep up with new posts. I am currently following a hundreds of other writers and I really appreciate those emails that keep me from missing posts from my favorites.
- Reply to blog posts that are meaningful to you. There is no greater compliment to me as a writer than hearing that my writing resonated for a reader. If you are shy or don’t know what to say, “Wow,” “loved this,” or “This spoke to me,” says volumes. I have been known simply to reply “Sigh” to particularly beautiful writing.
- New bloggers tend to be very enthused about promoting their blogs. There is a fine line between posting “Hey, I’m a new blogger. Come check out my blog/follow me” and “Your writing really resonated for me. I think we have a lot in common.” If you ask me to check out your blog and you haven’t followed me, I tend to think that you are more interested in numbers than in my writing.
- I am a really busy person—I have a day job, kids, spouse, elderly dog with a bladder control problem and I am a managing editor for other blogs. If you say “Check out my site and tell me what you think” I may put that off until that mythical moment when I have more time. If you say, “I would really appreciate your feedback on my post X” and provide the link, I feel less overwhelmed and am more likely to do it right away.
- Don’t think of this as a numbers game. We post our writing because we want to be read, but 15 really engaged readers can sometimes give you a lot more than 200 disengaged readers. Numbers are a funny thing on WordPress. It took me a really long time to hit 300 readers. It took about 6 weeks to go from 300 to 400 readers. It only took 3 weeks for me to go from 400 to 500!
- Remember that when you reply to a post you are doing so in a public forum. Sometimes the discussions we get into here are really not for general consumption. It is always okay to ask to take a discussion offline.
- Unless someone specifically asks for your constructive criticism, don’t offer it on WordPress. Support and respect are the culture of WordPress. Writers are putting their heart and souls on the screen here. If you don’t like or love a piece of writing, quietly move along and find something you do to comment on.
- If someone takes the time to comment on one of your blog posts, RESPOND. Even if it’s just to say thank you. Most relationships on WordPress develop in replies. I have met wonderful people here on WordPress and what keeps me here is the incredible community of writers.
- Learn where your Comment Spam folder is on your Dashboard and check it regularly. It is really good at capturing spam but sometimes it gets overzealous.
Other experienced bloggers: What important tips have I forgotten?
To read more blogging advice, visit Brave and Reckless’Advice for New WordPress Bloggers– Part 2
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
125 thoughts on “Brave and Reckless’Advice for New WordPress Bloggers– Part 1”
I have just started my blog and I thought this was good advice 🙂 Thank you
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are very welcome. It wasn’t so long ago that I was stumbling around WordPress trying to figure this out for myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Following and commenting on other blogs has been the most helpful tool for me, although I have a looong way to go to reach the amount of followers you have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I forgot to mention considering tying your blog onto other social media. I am on Facebook (a lot), Twitter (a lot), Tumblr (a little) and Instagram (barely)
LikeLiked by 1 person
nicely written! good stuff for everyone. just to add maybe not have too many categories on your blog. I found that I was spreading myself too thin trying to write about everything in the beginning and then slowly realised where my strengths were and now just do poetry, flash and micro as well as short stories and the occasional song that touches me. Oh and besides the daily post, join a community like flash fiction or poetry group – you get lots of encouragement and inspiration from other writers there. Never worry about the numbers but the stats are good indicators of time to release a post for better response and when followers are reading you. Have I said too much? Excuse the enthusiasm!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent advice! Thanks for jumping in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, happy you thought so!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually started off with very few categories and have added categories as I have gone along to make it easier to find things. But I agree– don’t put too much pressure on yourself! Easier to start off exploring and find your groove.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the new blogger is always eager and the seasoned one gets bored, never a good balance anytime because we want to move forward, slow and paced is how I like it. i felt that sometimes I need to take a step back and not connect too much as it got very draining. but I love commenting and that really takes up a lot of time so I try not to like so I am not compelled to comment but just read. Makes sense?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel comfortable liking without commenting. I see it as an acknowledgement that I read and appreciated a piece of writing. But I agree that I am more selective in commenting because it indicates a willingness to engage further with a writer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
thats true actually, we comment because we want to engage further – I like that thought
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m always torn about the time of day to post, because the few readers I do have seem to be split on both sides of the Atlantic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have not figured out the magic timing for that either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am in Malaysia and most of my readers are in the US or UK so its a challenge for me too as most comments come in the wee hours of the morning for me. but you can time your posts, like schedule them. but preparing the post is more crucial i think as the words will carry your feelings, write when it moves you and either post it or schedule it. and the comments – you can take your time and reply with sincerity when you are ready to – hope it was helpful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Certainly was, thank you. Most of my posts are fiction, so not time-sensitive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fiction? ok i will take a look, i like reading fiction and writing them mostly!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great advice, Christine!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Phoebe! I have had a LOT of new bloggers approach me over the last few weeks and it is hard to respond thoughtfully to all of them. Love the other advice other bloggers are adding in the replies. Simply Marquessa has written some great stuff that helped me a lot when I got started on WordPress and Jasper Kerkau was amazingly helpful on sorting out how to use Twitter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well I think these posts will be super helpful for any new blogger. Thanks for taking the time to share it! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is terrific, thank you. I’ve only been doing this properly for about seven weeks, but I’d say engaging with the community – alongside regular, quality content obvs – is the most important thing. I need to check out the Daily Post though, thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are very welcome. I appreciate other people sharing their journeys. I am always still learning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is the Daily Post? And how do I find and read it? Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Daily Post is part of the Community Pool. You can read more here: https://dailypost.wordpress.com/2017/03/06/community-pool-206/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks I found it. Thank you for being so helpful and I loved your blog about helping new bloggers. I really got a lot out of it. You should write a book.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are very welcome. I am planning a Part 2
LikeLike
Thank you for this, Christine. You seem to have unending encouragement and love for people, and are a tremendous person, writer, artist and friend. I hope to implement some of these ideas and tips in time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Mark! Always happy to pay forward the love and support I have been given here
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very helpful stuff! I am a newbie here and really needed this type of advice. I’ve made a note of of your suggestions and will try to start using them this week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So glad you found them helpful
LikeLike
By the way, I really like gingko biloba trees!
LikeLike
braveandreckless, I have really enjoyed following your blog. Congratulations on passing the 500 mark. I have nominated your blog for the Liebster blog award. See https://birdflight.blog/2017/04/28/liebster-blog-award/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Commenting on other blogs and commenting back after someone comments on your blog helps. I like to share my blog to the community pool as well. I currently have about 188 followers and am aiming for 500 by the end of the year
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely– its also a great way to build friendships. I met many amazing writers on WordPress.
LikeLike
I love it when you end up a faithful follower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!
LikeLike
One hint is if you need to take a few weeks off of blogging or something like that, it is helpful to let your readers know
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is great advice! That way you still have an audience when you return.
LikeLike
Exactly. I already had to do that. Due to being a college student, I sometimes take weeks off when it comes to a big paper.
LikeLike
I wish I had such good boundaries! I admire your self-discipline. Good luck with finals.
LikeLike
Finals are next week and I honestly don’t like studying for them. But I love the feeling as you walk out of each of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed! I turned in a 23 page portfolio for my Creative Writing class on Wednesday. Sad the class is over but I big relief to hand off the portfolio.
LikeLike
Last semester, I wrote a 22 page paper about the struggle between being homeless and being an American. To get an “A” on that paper, it needed to be 21 pages, so I continued working until it reached the right length and got a 100 on it.
As far as next goes, so ready for that to be over. My last exam unfortunately is on Thursday of next week at two. My nightmare final exam is most likely going to be Human Biology
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was a biology major a thousand years ago and realized pretty quickly that although I love science (I work in research) I do NOT love lab courses. Good luck.
LikeLike
I am a Sociology major with two minors. The two being in cultural studies with Spanish concentration and one in theatre
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very cool! I have a Masters in social work.
LikeLike
I too feel like a new blogger, though I’ve had my site since the end of August. 🙂 The one tip I stress to my readers/followers is to write what you want to write about. Far too often, I come across posts from bloggers wanting ideas for writing topics. I understand that the struggle is real sometimes, but the best posts are those that come from the heart; that have meaning; that have substance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its always easier to write about something you feel passionately about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This made me feel so good. I only wish I could’ve read something like this when I started up x
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you S.K.! I knew NOTHING about blogging when I showed up here. Happy to help new (and not so new) bloggers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure there will be many who will benefit from your words 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope so. I was getting a lot of individual questions that it was hard to keep up with– this seemed like a more manageable way to be helpful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely post. All your tips are good! Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My pleasure. Thanks for reading!
LikeLike
Thank you for the post. This is very helpful advice. I am writing my blog under a pseudonym due to the personal nature of it — big Catholic family, abusive father, mental illness, in parts (but also many funny stories too). Some of my closest friends and family know about it but, I can’t really do a facebook page. I have a twitter account but not instagram. I wonder if anyone else has encountered this kind of problem. Anyhoo, your blog post was very helpful and straightforward, which is encouraging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know a lot of writers who use a pseudonym. It is very common and people do it for many reasons. It just never crossed my mind when I first started out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for these tips. Taking a blogging course at a nearby community college and going live next week, so you’re timing is perfect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to blogging! I really get a lot out of it and writing regularly has really improved my writing. What I love the most about it, which I didn’t anticipate, was the community.
LikeLike
Your writing really resonated for me. I think we have a lot in common.
Haha!
I’m new to WordPress! Thanks for dumbing it down for me. I’ve got my first post up. Do take out the time. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to WordPress! I wasn’t to dumb down, just demystify it. I had a couple really fabulous mentors when I first started out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I guess you’re my first mentor here. The inspiration has already started flowing. Following your posts for more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent! There is a Part 2 to the post and addresses more blogging tips.
LikeLiked by 1 person
on it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Well, I guess youre my first mentor here. The inspiration has already started flowing. Following your posts for more 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to Brave and Reckless and WordPress!
LikeLike
This is so helpful, thank you! I’ve been really struggling to get up and running so these tips are definitely going to be kept in mind!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent! I’m so glad they are helpful.
LikeLike
Thank you for the advice. I only started this last week and am trying to get my footing around here (no real clue what I’m doing). I really like the idea of finding others who write in a way that I like or would like to emulate. Writing anything for public consumption is slightly intimidating so anything that helps me improve is welcomed. Hopefully it gets easier as I gain a better understanding of the blogging culture!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you’re not just helping out new bloggers like me. You are actually making the platform an even more welcoming and kind one. I truly prefer this site to regular social media. We interact on a common passion. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are very welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is my second day on WordPress. I’ve been thinking about starting a blog for a while but have been intimidated by putting my writing online where anyone could see it. Then, I realized, if I want to be a writer, I’m going to have to get over that. Your blog was very helpful. I think I’m off to a good start on my own. I’m taking it slowly just adding a little at a time. I also liked your information about etiquette. I haven’t read very many blogs so I don’t know about the etiquette for responding either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It can be intimidating to put yourself out here and that is actually partially why I chose the name Brave and Reckless for my blog. I think that it is incredibly powerful to tell our truths and this is a very supportive place to do it. Welcome to WordPress.
LikeLike
I really appreciated this post. I found your blogging journey motivating and inspirational. Thanks for sharing these tips!
LikeLiked by 2 people
my pleasure! So glad that my journey can help out other bloggers.
LikeLike
Such inspiring words to hear and learn from, thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!
LikeLike
Hey I’m new to WordPress. Thank you for the tips!☺Much appreciated!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to the neighborhood! Its a pretty amazing place.
LikeLike
Excellent!
My advice to new bloggers would be to avoid trying to be profound. Too many blogs read as if the writer is trying to impart wisdom.
Just write, and edit yourself, and hold back a little bit, and if there’s something profound in there it’ll come.
Also, good spelling and grammar. They’re always good 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good advice! I am a terrible typist and I am always so embarrassed when I reread my work later and notice a typo, missed word or misspelling. I think just being true to your own voice is very powerful– if you have something profound to communicate, it will happen.
LikeLike
Wonderful! These are all great tips!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Sarah!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Literally first week here and struggling with the set up part. This helped me see a bigger picture. Thanks
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy to help!
LikeLike
I have just started start writing on WordPress. And I was searching helpful piece like this. Thanks alot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are very welcome! Welcome to the WordPress neighborhood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have a habit of writing daily. Can you please guide me how I can write daily. ? Because I also confused about the content for writing daily. That’s why I don’t write daily. I need to shape my writing skills ??
Guide me ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are great tips! Thanks for sharing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My pleasure!
LikeLike
I really like this post it offers insight and Advice that I haven’t seen anywhere and as a new blogger it is very much appreciated!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad you found it helpful. Its so important to figure out the culture when you start on a new form of social media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is so very true! Your posts seem very insightful
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ll feel at home soon enough. The people are super friendly and supportive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve come to realise that! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
This is so spot on, and very similar to my own story. It was becoming engaged with the WP community that was THE factor for getting followers, BUT it was also THE factor for meeting some amazing people (several in real life now) and reading some amazing writing. I too follow hundreds of blogs, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up, but I want to know what these people have to say so I usually find a way to read and comment on them, even if my comments are brief.
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree- the writers are often amazing human beings who are so encouraging of each other. I do my best to keep up with my favorites.
LikeLike
Do you mind me asking you to tell me a bit more about ‘tags’? What are they and where do you put them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am happy to try. When you are setting up a post, you can set up categories and tags. I keep my categories broad– Poetry, Fiction, Daily Song, etc. Tags are more specific keywords that help people search in browsers for subjects that interest them. So I usually only use one or two categories (Poetry) but five to ten tags to help people searching find my writing (so for this piece WordPress, blogging, new bloggers, tips, guide for new bloggers.) The idea is to think about the kinds of words you might use to find information. I recommend reading a couple of blogs and seeing how the writer tagged. Tags are also really, really big on Instagram.
LikeLike
I just started and will definitely be following some of your pointers! I was planning on posting Tuesdays and Thursdays – do you think that only twice a week blogs could deter people from wanting to follow?! I tend to write slightly longer blogs and because I want to hold myself accountable and be a reliable blogger (post when I say I will) I feel like two days a week is all I can manage at the moment! Thanks in advance for the feedback!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that if twice a week is what you can consistently commit to, that is perfectly reasonable. You may even want to mention somewhere on your page that you post on Tuesdays and Thursdays so your readers keep an eye out for new blog posts.I know some experienced bloogers who only post new pieces twice a week and post reblogs the rest of the week. Or they post a cool meme they saw on Instagram. Or a a weekly song, which is a less time consuming way to come up with content.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogs! I wouldn’t even think to do that. Thanks for the help!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am the managing editor for a Literary Collective and we do reblogs on the weekends to generate traffic when we don’t have fresh material to publish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very great advice, Thank you for your tips 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very welcome!
LikeLike
Than you for this tip, I have just started my blog and this is really insightful and helpful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so glad you found it helpful.
LikeLike
hi i found this really helpful especially because I’m starting my own blog
you can come a check it out and maybe give me some advice
LikeLiked by 2 people
it is onceuponalife17.wordpress.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there a specific piece you would like feedback on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post. I’m yet to make my first blog post, mainly because I don’t have much time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually get up at 4 am to write most mornings. Sounds crazy, I know, but it works for me. Writing for even ten or twenty minutes a day is a great start. I write a surprising amount of poetry on the Google Docs app on my smartphone while I am riding the train in the morning.
LikeLike
I’ll try and find time to write something. I don’t even really know what to start with to be honest but I’ll figure it out I’m sure. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are great writing prompts on Tumblr and Pinterest. I get inspired by music and today I wrote a response poem to another blogger about missing socks! Sounds silly but it is a really fun piece and shows that inspiration really can come from anywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty new to blogging and happened upon your post, and I’ll do my best to follow those tips. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me know if you find them helpful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
how to get more followers and how to make your posts interesting
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that if you write about what you are passionate about, other people who feel passionately about it will find you. Following other writers, responding to posts in a meaningful way and participating in The Daily Posts are great ways to get new more followers.
LikeLike
Thank you for many good advices. 👍 I will try to take it into account 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck!
LikeLike
Great tips! Thanks for sharing and I also really like the title of your blog, Brave and Reckless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too! I ruminated about a title for some time and as soon as it popped into my head I knew it was just what I wanted to capture. I actually have it tattooed on my arm
LikeLike