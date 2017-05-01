This piece was inspired by Joy William’s haunting cover of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World. It mixes actual song lyrics with the vivid feelings it evoked for me.

The soft notes of a piano

Float gently into my ears

Drift downward like snow

Become this morning’s

Ache in those tender

Hidden places in my heart

Lyrics expand

Slowly in my brain

Lavender and midnight blue

Seep drop by drop

Into my veins

Before starting to circulate

Spread through my body

This song begins to

Vibrate in my bones

Like it contains secret messages

About this world

About my life

That I am meant to decode

Messages of haunting sadness

Precious things lost

Former versions of myself

Faded away into the mist

I cannot escape the ghost of you

I cannot escape the ghost of me

There is a vacuum in my heart

Where we both used to live

Where we existed

In a kaleidoscope

Of shifting, beautiful

Brightly colored fragments

Pieces tumbling together

In an always changing

Pattern

Not a new whole

But a dynamic symphony

Of us

Gone away

Now lost to time

Lost to pride

Lost to holy need

Where is the world that

I recognize?

I am left to survive

Alone

In this ordinary world

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved