Pilgrimage…-Eric/My Sword and Shield

Posted in Friends of Brave and RecklessTagged , ,

Beautiful writing from Eric at My Sword and Shield….

My Sword and Shield....

the soft crunch
trod upon dead wood
an autumn wind
pins flaming waves of leaves
against ancient marble and stone

there is a reverence to this place
under steel grey clouds
the horizon speaks
of the hazy phantoms
of distant snow-covered peaks

A carrion bird barks
amid the tangled oaks
beyond this hallowed circle
where my pilgrim feet
have come to rest in exhaustion

My gnarled walking stick
slips within my grip
as I collapse to my knees
and my burden sloughs from
shoulders constructed in pain and duty

I carry no sword
or shield to this place
I have lain aside my armor
for it does me no good here
I have made this journey so many times

I know what is to come
I know when I bend my forehead
to the rich loamy soil and breathe
the first words of prayer that flow
past my lips will…

View original post 336 more words

2 thoughts on “Pilgrimage…-Eric/My Sword and Shield

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s