Pilgrimage…-Eric/My Sword and Shield

My Sword and Shield....

the soft crunch

trod upon dead wood

an autumn wind

pins flaming waves of leaves

against ancient marble and stone

there is a reverence to this place

under steel grey clouds

the horizon speaks

of the hazy phantoms

of distant snow-covered peaks

A carrion bird barks

amid the tangled oaks

beyond this hallowed circle

where my pilgrim feet

have come to rest in exhaustion

My gnarled walking stick

slips within my grip

as I collapse to my knees

and my burden sloughs from

shoulders constructed in pain and duty

I carry no sword

or shield to this place

I have lain aside my armor

for it does me no good here

I have made this journey so many times

I know what is to come

I know when I bend my forehead

to the rich loamy soil and breathe

the first words of prayer that flow

past my lips will…