19 thoughts on “Speaking Loss

  3. Christine, these are amazing. Thank you so much for sharing these. I’m glad you found you way back to reading your words. They are very powerful in this medium as well.

    I need to read mine more often too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I must admit that I real love being able to hear these pieces the way I hear them in my head. I don’t the stamina and the interest in recording the longer pieces but there are than a few that have leant themselves well to spoken word. I would love to hear your spoken word– do you have some up on your blog?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      1. Yes, though they are very few and merely have an audioboom link attached.

        This one is the most recent.

        myswordandshield.wordpress.com/2017/02/17/what-do-you-hear-a-special-friday-phrases-post-on-twitter/

        I hope that link works.

        Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s