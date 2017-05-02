we are often just ships

passing by

during the frenetic work week

our sleep/wake cycles

not in sync

ruminating silently in the night hours

over our own individual worries

our daytime communication

focused on the logistics

of teenagers, bills, elderly dog

laundry, menu planning, the leaking sink

the busyness

forcing us to interact as

business partners

lazy saturday afternoon

the house is empty, quiet

except for the not so gentle snoring

of the dog we affectionately

call “darth jagger”

who can never bear

to be parted from you

his beloved alpha

this is when we

slip out of time

slip out of space

slip out of heavy

grown up roles

thrust onto us by the world

and the relentless marching

of time

it is in these weightless

formless hours

my head upon your shoulder

my hand resting gently

on your heart

your warm skin

pressed against

my warm skin

that I am most grounded

we are liquid warmth

quiet breath

our inhales

and exhales gradually

syncing

floating thoughts

thin line between

dozing and waking

i love the joining

of our bodies

in rising tide

but it is in this sacred

space of after

where the true meaning

of intimacy

reveals itself

a featherbed

of trust

safety

sensuous pleasure

welcome comfort

from a world

that increasing is chaotic

frightening

reshaping itself at

light speed

into something I no longer recognize

i am so grateful

that you welcome me

time and time again

into the circle

of your embrace

and offer me

this escape

this haven

for these precious hours

where we are renewed

