Night Rolls Over: S Francis of SailorPoet and Christine Ray of Brave and Reckless

A Gecko and Mouse collaboration. Please visits Gecko at SailorPoet to read more of his amazing work.
This still, lonely hour
Removes our masks
Strips us to bone and shadow.
Angels dance naked
on moonlight laughing
underneath waterfalls.
Cold water drips
from goose pimples
invoking hidden Gods within us
We grab hold of a wing
Rip a feather from its rib
And dip it into the falls
Let icy ribbons ink our skin
Carve new features
Into the alabaster face
We focus moonlight
On dried skins
And let them catch fire
The flames that singe
Into our naked shadow
Dance like holy spirit inside
Our night rolls over
Onto its backside
Holding down the day.
