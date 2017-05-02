Night Rolls Over: S Francis of SailorPoet and Christine Ray of Brave and Reckless

A Gecko and Mouse collaboration. Please visits Gecko at SailorPoet to read more of his amazing work.

This still, lonely hour

Removes our masks

Strips us to bone and shadow.

Angels dance naked

on moonlight laughing

underneath waterfalls.

Cold water drips

from goose pimples

invoking hidden Gods within us

We grab hold of a wing

Rip a feather from its rib

And dip it into the falls

Let icy ribbons ink our skin

Carve new features

Into the alabaster face

We focus moonlight

On dried skins

And let them catch fire

The flames that singe

Into our naked shadow

Dance like holy spirit inside

Our night rolls over

Onto its backside

Holding down the day.