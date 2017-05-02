Response poem to Sauce Box’s delightful Sockatory
Mateless socks
are starting to pile up
one by one
in the top dresser drawer.
They are starting to crowd out
much more sensible
granny panties
Disturbing the peace
with their weepy support groups
and speed dating nights
I am starting to suspect
that their missing mates paired up
and moved to a more tropical climate
or maybe Seattle
My single color anklets
appear to have run off with dashing ankle socks
Rumor has it that the missing purple Monet sock
was quite the cad
Were my missing socks bored with monogamy?
Or were they conflicting with much too similar mates
and just needed some space?
The mystery continues as my bras
consider interclothing dating
and communal living arrangements
but they acknowledge that socks are flighty lovers
who cannot be relied upon
5 thoughts on “Secret Life of Socks”
So that’s what happens!? Thanks for de-toeing the mystery
Sauce Box’s essay is much more clever but I needed to have a little fun and feed my sole (god I’m terrible at puns!)
Puns are sort of inherently terrible and that’s part of what makes them funny 🙂
Lol, this was awesome! The granny pantie bit made me chuckle 😂 nice job, and I’m glad I could inspire some creativity! 👍🏼👍🏼
Thank you for gift of inspiration and happy to return the chuckle! I could have been more dignified but why!
