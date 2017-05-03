Haunting

There was no comfort

to be found this night

in the still quiet

although it often

enveloped her

like a blanket of stars

 

There was only

the continued slow

unraveling of her soul

of her psyche

laid bare

for no one to see

 

She realized

that she was

becoming the silence

her very being

melting into the

fabric of the night

 

Soon there would be

nothing left of her

except a ghostly

scent of lavender

the memory of piercing

anguish

and lovely poems

upon a shelf

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

photo credit: Scott Sawyer

 

 

  2. A thought provoking piece Christine. I am reading a book at the moment called Death of the Poets and your theme of a haunted darkness runs through the book. Your last chapter sums up what I’ve read of the book so far.

    1. Hmmm. . . Will need to look into it. Synergy is an interesting thing. The Unbearable Lightness of Being has come up four times on WordPress
      In the last month. The universe is speaking in strange and mysterious ways

  3. I know that it might seem obvious to use this word to describe this…but I believe haunting is the best word I can find. The images are so vivid. Lovely work, Christine.

