There was no comfort
to be found this night
in the still quiet
although it often
enveloped her
like a blanket of stars
There was only
the continued slow
unraveling of her soul
of her psyche
laid bare
for no one to see
She realized
that she was
becoming the silence
her very being
melting into the
fabric of the night
Soon there would be
nothing left of her
except a ghostly
scent of lavender
the memory of piercing
anguish
and lovely poems
upon a shelf
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
photo credit: Scott Sawyer
14 thoughts on “Haunting”
Your juxtaposition of restlessness to the restfulness of your surroundings makes this so incredibly lucid. Gorgeous!
Thanks Hudson! Let’s just say I am very well acquainted with being up in those haunted hours of the night.
A thought provoking piece Christine. I am reading a book at the moment called Death of the Poets and your theme of a haunted darkness runs through the book. Your last chapter sums up what I’ve read of the book so far.
Hmmm. . . Will need to look into it. Synergy is an interesting thing. The Unbearable Lightness of Being has come up four times on WordPress
In the last month. The universe is speaking in strange and mysterious ways
I know that it might seem obvious to use this word to describe this…but I believe haunting is the best word I can find. The images are so vivid. Lovely work, Christine.
Thank you Eric. Your kindness and support is always appreciated.
So awesomely portrayed.. Title is doing well justice to the content..
excellent work…… applauds…..
Many thanks!
An awesome concept of how she looked and accepted things around her.
Thank you
Beautiful.
Thank you!
