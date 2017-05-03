There was no comfort

to be found this night

in the still quiet

although it often

enveloped her

like a blanket of stars

There was only

the continued slow

unraveling of her soul

of her psyche

laid bare

for no one to see

She realized

that she was

becoming the silence

her very being

melting into the

fabric of the night

Soon there would be

nothing left of her

except a ghostly

scent of lavender

the memory of piercing

anguish

and lovely poems

upon a shelf

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

photo credit: Scott Sawyer