Beautiful multimedia piece combining music and modern dance.
“Move Together”
It’s colder to turn on your side
And I know you’re up in two hours
But we didn’t get tonight, we don’t have tomorrow
So don’t ruin now.How we gonna move together? Just come closer
If we don’t move together, just come closer
How we gonna breathe? How we gonna be together?
Just keeping the peace between the sheetsAnd I creep in, and everything’s loud
I’m sorry, I’ve woken you now
And we’ll argue the tiniest thing
But we didn’t get tonight, we don’t have tomorrow
So I’m done whispering, done whispering.
How we gonna move together? Just come closer
If we don’t move together, just come closer
How we gonna breathe? How we gonna be together?
Just keeping the peace between the sheets.
So maybe don’t give me cold, cold shoulder
Before you go, turn around, let me hold you
And let me say in the dark of the morning
Just one more thing.
How we gonna move together? Just come closer
If we don’t move together, come closer
How we gonna breathe? How we gonna be together?
Just keeping the peace, just keeping the peace
Just keeping the peace between these sheets.
6 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Move Together- James Bay/Leroy Sanchez cover”
Beautiful piece, I love it. Thank you.
You are very welcome. Music is a big part of my creative process.
Wow- that is amazing! I loved the end!
It makes me really, really happy
Good lyrics!
Reblogged this on Everyday Strange and commented:
Extra muse for today, it was too good not to share. Make sure you watch to the end!
