I look to the stars
In this onyx night
Trace constellations
with tentative fingertip
My heart aching to find
the shape of you
in raised dots
that read like braille
to my soul
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
2 thoughts on “Messages in the Night Sky”
I love the picture you included with your poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike