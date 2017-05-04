Triggered (revisited)

triggered
pain in chest
tears rolling down cheeks
before I even realize I am crying
want to curl up
under the desk
in a tight ball
cover my head
watch out for falling
debris
triggered
snow ball
rolling down mountain
picking up speed
growing bigger
and bigger
by the moment
rocky ravine ahead
looks like I’m going
to
crash
triggered
nerves jangling
hypervigilant
trying to calm
breathing
go to quieter
safer
place in my head
grateful to be alone
scared to be alone
don’t know how
not to be alone
hate feeling alone
triggered
fractured images
in a mirror
distorted perceptions
no longer know
what I look like
can’t bear to see
reflection in the
camera lens
can’t tolerate
objective proof
that I have
come
undone
Loved it.
Thank you Moushmi!
you’re amazing! I’m a fan 🙂
Wow! Thank you.
I love your writing style. This was so great 🙂
Thank you for the kind praise
The timing is almost unnatural. This is exactly how I feel today. Lol.
Sorry to hear that but know that you are not alone
Means a lot.
❤
