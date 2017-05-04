Triggered (revisited)

triggered

pain in chest

tears rolling down cheeks

before I even realize I am crying

want to curl up

under the desk

in a tight ball

cover my head

watch out for falling

debris

triggered

snow ball

rolling down mountain

picking up speed

growing bigger

and bigger

by the moment

rocky ravine ahead

looks like I’m going

to

crash

triggered

nerves jangling

hypervigilant

trying to calm

breathing

go to quieter

safer

place in my head

grateful to be alone

scared to be alone

don’t know how

not to be alone

hate feeling alone

triggered

fractured images

in a mirror

distorted perceptions

no longer know

what I look like

can’t bear to see

reflection in the

camera lens

can’t tolerate

objective proof

that I have

come

undone