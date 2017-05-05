Drowning

i am a woman

in a large

glass box

that is slowly

steadily

filling with water

covering my feet

my ankles

my knees

padlocks of my

own design

keep me trapped

in this watery prison

the opaque panels

block me from view

murals painted with

images of my placid

face doing routine things

deceive the world

inside the box

the water

has reached

my hips

my waist

this water has weight

has heft

presses against me

locks me in place

speakers outside the box

play my prerecorded voice

soft

calm

lulling the audience

while the water

the soothing temperature of my bath

continues to rise

covers my chest

suffocates me

part of me fights

struggles to break free

longs for fresh air

longs for the light

part of me is tired

so very very tired

how easy it would be

to just let go

relinquish myself

to the darkness

the clock is ticking

as the water rises

dangerously high

up to my shoulders now

my voice will soon be gone

can I pull a Houdini

or will I drown

in this unholy

flood of my tears

my blood

my liquid pain?

20 thoughts on “Drowning

  3. “murals painted with
    images of my placid
    face doing routine things
    deceive the world
    inside the box”

    Yes, this is it, isn’t it?
    The truth in your words is what generates the gravity to your work. It’s very real and eloquently expressed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  4. Wow! Beautiful writing! Like any excellent writing, it makes me relate with and care about the protagonist; it creates in me a desire to know….Did she make it? Did she survive? Did she pull her Houdini and escape? I gotta know! I hope so. And the eternal optimist in me believes the best: that she did… that she emerged… that she still lives to write yet another awesome poem for me to enjoy. Thanks for the experience!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

      1. Things are OK, bit hectic home life, little one had chicken pox! So yeah haven’t really kept up with my blog. Personally I’m feeling better than I have in many months, hope it continues 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

