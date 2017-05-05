i am a woman
in a large
glass box
that is slowly
steadily
filling with water
covering my feet
my ankles
my knees
padlocks of my
own design
keep me trapped
in this watery prison
the opaque panels
block me from view
murals painted with
images of my placid
face doing routine things
deceive the world
inside the box
the water
has reached
my hips
my waist
this water has weight
has heft
presses against me
locks me in place
speakers outside the box
play my prerecorded voice
soft
calm
lulling the audience
while the water
the soothing temperature of my bath
continues to rise
covers my chest
suffocates me
part of me fights
struggles to break free
longs for fresh air
longs for the light
part of me is tired
so very very tired
how easy it would be
to just let go
relinquish myself
to the darkness
the clock is ticking
as the water rises
dangerously high
up to my shoulders now
my voice will soon be gone
can I pull a Houdini
or will I drown
in this unholy
flood of my tears
my blood
my liquid pain?
20 thoughts on “Drowning”
A powerful poem that really struck me. Thank you.
You are welcome.
What a brilliant poem! Loved it.
Thank you!
Yes, this is it, isn’t it?
The truth in your words is what generates the gravity to your work. It’s very real and eloquently expressed.
Thank you. It is reassuring to know that I am capturing the truths in these moments– they are often very vulnerable times for me.
Wow! Beautiful writing! Like any excellent writing, it makes me relate with and care about the protagonist; it creates in me a desire to know….Did she make it? Did she survive? Did she pull her Houdini and escape? I gotta know! I hope so. And the eternal optimist in me believes the best: that she did… that she emerged… that she still lives to write yet another awesome poem for me to enjoy. Thanks for the experience!
Thank you! Let’s just say that she is still treading water. . .
This. Oh my, this. Brilliant. It speaks to me in an eerie pinpointedly way right now. 💙
Synergy is an interesting thing. Good luck escaping the waters
Powerfully written, you capture that moment of being overwhelmed so well. Take Care D.
Thanks D! Hope all is well with you.
Things are OK, bit hectic home life, little one had chicken pox! So yeah haven’t really kept up with my blog. Personally I’m feeling better than I have in many months, hope it continues 🙂
Glad to hear that you feeling better- that’s awesome!
You have a way of expressing something dark that makes it beautiful. You are Truly gifted! I like this a lot. Thank you for sharing.
It is very therapeutic for me to write about these experiences.
I’m glad. It’s wonderful. Thank you for sharing your amazing talent!
truly my pleasure
Sometimes, I feel exactly like this.
I think that from time to time we all do
