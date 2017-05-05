This beautiful, moving dance piece to X Ambassador’s Unsteady was made as a tribute to Orlando after the Pulse nightclub shooting. I would love it anyway, but this made me love it just a little bit more. The emotion is poignant, tangible.
Unsteady
Hold, hold on, hold onto me
‘Cause I’m a little unsteady
A little unsteady
Hold, hold on, hold onto me
‘Cause I’m a little unsteady
A little unsteady
Mama, come here
Approach, appear
Daddy, I’m alone
‘Cause this house don’t feel like home
If you love me, don’t let go
Whoa, if you love me, don’t let go
Hold, hold on, hold onto me
‘Cause I’m a little unsteady
A little unsteady
Hold, hold on, hold onto me
‘Cause I’m a little unsteady
A little unsteady
Mother, I know
That you’re tired of being alone
Dad, I know you’re trying
To fight when you feel like flying
But if you love me, don’t let go
Whoa, if you love me, don’t let go
Hold, hold on, hold onto me
‘Cause I’m a little unsteady
A little unsteady
Hold, hold on, hold onto me
‘Cause I’m a little unsteady
A little unsteady
Hold, hold on, hold onto me
‘Cause I’m a little unsteady
A little unsteady
4 thoughts on “The Daily Song Unsteady X Ambassador”
Love this song 🖤
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I concur, the two dancers really put off a lot of emotion in their dance and I don’t think there could be a dance that better explains the emotion of the video and their relationship.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have watched more than a few times. 🙂
LikeLike