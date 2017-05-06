Cartography-OldePunk/RamJet Poetry

RamJet Poetry

Absinthe

and the cartography of bone

radiant lies in a bed

of ashes

coals red enfolded

in carbon black

a forcing endorsed by the

sources of course

remnants of lives hide

in wake of ruined gaze

haunts cling to iris

spilling across chasms

of encounter

dry mouth

nonchalance

ruby derelictions

eroded convictions

millennial milestones

mark the miles making

up the millions

of modest mavens of

masochism

you have met.

Leech out the last

drop of my love

There is dust

on the counter

at least there is salt

for the meat

cloaked by night

and whisky-drenched shame

the inference is dirty

and naked

cold and bored

sore from the

beatings of discourse

inept and bereft

of your taste

copper and iron

orichalcum and nickel

silver and gold

All of it is

freezing to hold

the need to flee

almost succeeds

but your desires

supercede and intervene

that dark molasses pain