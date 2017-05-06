Cartography-OldePunk/RamJet Poetry

The brilliant OldePunk of RamJet Poetry giving me chills.
Absinthe
and the cartography of bone
radiant lies in a bed
of ashes
coals red enfolded
in carbon black
a forcing endorsed by the
sources of course
remnants of lives hide
in wake of ruined gaze
haunts cling to iris
spilling across chasms
of encounter
dry mouth
nonchalance
ruby derelictions
eroded convictions
millennial milestones
mark the miles making
up the millions
of modest mavens of
masochism
you have met.
Leech out the last
drop of my love
There is dust
on the counter
at least there is salt
for the meat
cloaked by night
and whisky-drenched shame
the inference is dirty
and naked
cold and bored
sore from the
beatings of discourse
inept and bereft
of your taste
copper and iron
orichalcum and nickel
silver and gold
All of it is
freezing to hold
the need to flee
almost succeeds
but your desires
supercede and intervene
that dark molasses pain
View original post 87 more words