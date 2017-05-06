i try to type
the words
on the screen
but the backspace key
seems to have a mind of its own
keeps deleting the text
i try saying the words
out loud
but they freeze in my throat
before melting away
into my gut
i have spent
a lifetime
believing that the most
blasphemous words
in the English language
that I could ever say were
vulnerable
need
fragile
help me
don’t leave
i do not allow
my traitorous tongue
to admit weakness
frantically trying
to convince everyone
convince myself
that I am
invincible
i zealously defend
and protect a heart
strong as steel
deep as ocean
battered and dented
delicate as glass
burying it so deeply
it would take an archaeologist
to unearth it
i ignore that i have body
that I am flesh and bone
blood and sweat
curves and edges
heartbeat and sighs
my sanity depending at times
on my ability to float out of my body
onto the ceiling
until danger has passed
i am raw
humbled
before you
weary
bruised
brought to my knees
i am vulnerable
i am fragile
i am breaking
cracking at the seams
into a thousand brightly colored shards
and it is killing me to ask you
to reach out your hand
and help me up
22 thoughts on “Unspoken (revisited)”
I can relate to the emotion captured here. The description was on point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad it resonated.
LikeLike
Hola
Buena reflexión
LikeLiked by 1 person
muchas gracias
LikeLike
Quien es los sentimientos de el corazón personificado?
Explicame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Casi siempre hablo desde mi propio corazón
LikeLike
“I have never allowed my traitorous tongue to admit weakness.” — this line got me ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kind of love that line too!
LikeLike
My two favorite lines: “my sanity depending at times
on my ability to float out of my body.” Beautifully written.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLike
This is lovely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
I can very much relate with this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is one of those I’m glad/I’m sorry it resonated situations– glad I captured the experience authentically, sorry you live with this as well
LikeLiked by 1 person
This just took my breath away. Especially when I got to the last few lines. Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much Pennylane
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely. I enjoyed d piece
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so glad
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like something trying to claw itself through the chambers of the heart. Palpable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can be a VERY visceral writer
LikeLiked by 1 person
You certainly do it well. Painful but beautiful in its raw honesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLike