Unspoken (revisited)

i try to type

the words

on the screen

but the backspace key

seems to have a mind of its own

keeps deleting the text

i try saying the words

out loud

but they freeze in my throat

before melting away

into my gut

i have spent

a lifetime

believing that the most

blasphemous words

in the English language

that I could ever say were

vulnerable

need

fragile

help me

don’t leave

i do not allow

my traitorous tongue

to admit weakness

frantically trying

to convince everyone

convince myself

that I am

invincible

i zealously defend

and protect a heart

strong as steel

deep as ocean

battered and dented

delicate as glass

burying it so deeply

it would take an archaeologist

to unearth it

i ignore that i have body

that I am flesh and bone

blood and sweat

curves and edges

heartbeat and sighs

my sanity depending at times

on my ability to float out of my body

onto the ceiling

until danger has passed

i am raw

humbled

before you

weary

bruised

brought to my knees

i am vulnerable

i am fragile

i am breaking

cracking at the seams

into a thousand brightly colored shards

and it is killing me to ask you

to reach out your hand

and help me up