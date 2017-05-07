Your death taught me
at far too young an age
the legacy left behind for survivors
of suicide
I was more than a little in love
with your beautiful cheekbones
I could spend an entire class
studying your elegant hands
I felt that you were a kindred spirit
always outwardly so strong,
so cool
so remote
so protective of the vulnerability
that I could sense
below your surface
I tried to reach out to you
after you lost him
to the self-inflicted wounds
but my voice must have sounded
like a whisper
in a hurricane
Even after all these years
I am so very sorry
that we were not enough
to call you back from the abyss
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
16 thoughts on “Eulogy for a Friend (revisited)”
So beautiful.
Thank you. You never forget
Never
Ohhhhhhhh……If only the knowledge of that legacy on others really could pull one away from the edge of the abyss! (I’ve also read that the existence of a suicide within a family predisposes someone in the family to “problem solve” in that manner. It sows seeds of helplessness to those who care moist.
I know from experience; however, that when you are in a deep clinical depression you truly begin to believe that your loved ones would be better off without the burden of you.
Come back, o come back!
Beautiful and, at the same time, heartbreaking. Great work!
Thank you
So deep and powerful.
Thank you. I am glad to hear that the emotion ran true.
Your poems are all beautiful. Congratulations.
Thank you very much.
Very beautiful, stunning!
Thank you so much
No problem at all…
