Eulogy for a Friend (revisited)

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , ,

Your death taught me

at far too young an age

the legacy left behind for survivors

of suicide

I was more than a little in love

with your beautiful cheekbones

I could spend an entire class

studying  your elegant hands

I felt that you were a kindred spirit

always outwardly so strong,

so cool

so remote

so protective of the vulnerability

that I could sense

below your surface

I tried to reach out to you

after you lost him

to the self-inflicted wounds

but my voice must have sounded

like a whisper

in a hurricane

Even after all these years

I am so very sorry

that we were not enough

to call you back from the abyss

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

 

 

16 thoughts on “Eulogy for a Friend (revisited)

  2. Ohhhhhhhh……If only the knowledge of that legacy on others really could pull one away from the edge of the abyss! (I’ve also read that the existence of a suicide within a family predisposes someone in the family to “problem solve” in that manner. It sows seeds of helplessness to those who care moist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s