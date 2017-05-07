The Alchemist

my past is a dark

ominous cave

that i mine

full of barbed wire

broken glass

rusty metal and

unexploded landmines

 

i tiptoe carefully

barefoot

in tattered rags

through this

treacherous

place

 

my pain

my rage

becomes the scorching fire

i use to transmute

these dangerous objects

into gem-shaped words

that bury deep into your

consciousness

black diamonds

and rubies

with edges sharp enough

to draw blood

 

