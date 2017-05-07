my past is a dark
ominous cave
that i mine
full of barbed wire
broken glass
rusty metal and
unexploded landmines
i tiptoe carefully
barefoot
in tattered rags
through this
treacherous
place
my pain
my rage
becomes the scorching fire
i use to transmute
these dangerous objects
into gem-shaped words
that bury deep into your
consciousness
black diamonds
and rubies
with edges sharp enough
to draw blood
4 thoughts on “The Alchemist”
Wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
May I share this in this month’s poetry newsletter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course! Always an honor when you share my work Sarah.
LikeLike