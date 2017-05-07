The Daily Song: Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush)/Hollow Hum with Molly Parden

One of my favorite covers. Hollow Hum and Molly Parden take on Kate Bush’s gorgeous Running Up That Hill

Running Up That Hill

It doesn’t hurt me

Do you wanna feel how it feels?

Do you wanna know, know that it doesn’t hurt me?

Do you wanna hear about the deal that I’m making?

You

It’s you and me And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

See if I only could, oh You don’t wanna hurt me

But see how deep the bullet lies

Unaware I’m tearing you asunder

Oh, there is thunder in our hearts Is there so much hate for the ones we love?

Well tell me, we both matter, don’t we?

You

It’s you and me

It’s you and me won’t be unhappy

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

Be running up that building

Say, if I only could, oh You

It’s you and me

It’s you and me won’t be unhappy Oh c’mon, baby, c’mon darling

Let me steal this moment from you now.

C’mon, angel, c’mon, c’mon, darling

Let’s exchange the experience, oh And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems See and if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems So if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be running up that road

Be running up that hill

With no problems So if I only could

Be running up that hill

With no problems If I only could, I’d be running up that hill

If I only could, I’d be running up that hill