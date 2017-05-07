The Daily Song: Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush)/Hollow Hum with Molly Parden

One of my favorite covers. Hollow Hum and Molly Parden take on Kate Bush’s gorgeous Running Up That Hill
Running Up That Hill
It doesn’t hurt me
Do you wanna feel how it feels?
Do you wanna know, know that it doesn’t hurt me?
Do you wanna hear about the deal that I’m making?
You
It’s you and me
Do you wanna feel how it feels?
Do you wanna know, know that it doesn’t hurt me?
Do you wanna hear about the deal that I’m making?
You
It’s you and me
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
See if I only could, oh
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
See if I only could, oh
You don’t wanna hurt me
But see how deep the bullet lies
Unaware I’m tearing you asunder
Oh, there is thunder in our hearts
But see how deep the bullet lies
Unaware I’m tearing you asunder
Oh, there is thunder in our hearts
Is there so much hate for the ones we love?
Well tell me, we both matter, don’t we?
You
It’s you and me
It’s you and me won’t be unhappy
Well tell me, we both matter, don’t we?
You
It’s you and me
It’s you and me won’t be unhappy
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
Say, if I only could, oh
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
Be running up that building
Say, if I only could, oh
You
It’s you and me
It’s you and me won’t be unhappy
It’s you and me
It’s you and me won’t be unhappy
Oh c’mon, baby, c’mon darling
Let me steal this moment from you now.
C’mon, angel, c’mon, c’mon, darling
Let’s exchange the experience, oh
Let me steal this moment from you now.
C’mon, angel, c’mon, c’mon, darling
Let’s exchange the experience, oh
And if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
See and if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
Be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
So if I only could
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
I’d make a deal with God
And I’d get him to swap our places
I’d be running up that road
Be running up that hill
With no problems
So if I only could
Be running up that hill
With no problems
Be running up that hill
With no problems
If I only could, I’d be running up that hill
If I only could, I’d be running up that hill
If I only could, I’d be running up that hill
Songwriters: Kate Bush
Running Up That Hill lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC
2 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush)/Hollow Hum with Molly Parden”
Oh wow.
Love this version
