We are
lost souls
in the darkness
trapped in an endless game
of hide and seek
Lonely
scared
time and pain
have worn us thin
We stumble
fumble
get turned around
sense of direction lost
Formless shapes
pass us by
push us
bump us
out of trajectory
never stopping
never speaking
How will you know me
in this ocean of night?
In this sea of ghosts?
Will you know me
by the staccato rhythm of
of my heartbeat?
Will you know me
by the lavender scent of my tears
The iron twang of my blood?
Will you taste my pain
on the wind
know which way to turn?
Will the faint throb of
light that is my soul
be a beacon to you?
Will you brush by me
and recognize the contours
of my heart
a sigh of relief escaping your lips
as you instinctively
reach out to grasp
my hand?
Bringing us both into
sharp relief
Shading us technicolor
Hearts pounding
Hands trembling
Vulnerable eyes
rising
meeting
as we finally know home
