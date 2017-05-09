sailorpoet

I wonder what these words are worth to me,

To those who do not have eyes yet to read

Or chips in heads to absorb what pens bleed.

I ask that we take time to look, to see

All the tiny things the earth wants unveiled

Record them like scientists, like poets.

Like the nine lovers of Hesiod we’ll sow

Lyrics to life from the smallest detail.

The simple value of these words exchanged,

Is kindness; allow hearts to slide outside

Their box closeted, locked, hidden inside

Until with my pen’s ink I rearrange

The orders I followed, obsequious

And find in disorder, joy’s deviance.

Painting: Francois Boucher Erato, The Muse Of Love Poetry