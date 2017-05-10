Lost Hour (revisited)

I keep wondering
what it means
that I can barely
remember
what happened
this week in her office
I know we talked about Monday
an absolute shit show of a day
Triggers
dissociation
hours of weeping
while simultaneously
being surprising productive
at work
Might have made interesting television viewing
at least in a brief montage
You don’t want to watch nine hours of that
Believe me
I was there
Everything from that session
is fuzzy
except for the pile
of crumpled Kleenex
I remember gingerly throwing out
at the end of the carefully observed 55 minutes
It is one thing to cry alone
in my office
door closed and locked
It is quite another
to have witnesses to my break down
If I were a sociopath
she would have to go
That 55 minute hour
is a blur
but the walk back
to my office is oddly clear
I became obsessed with the idea
that I was going to die
Imminently
Probably hit by a car
the traffic around the University is terrible
and I am distracted
in my head
I cannot shake the image of my
bloody
broken
body
lying in the middle of the street
Unable to speak
consciousness fading
knowing that this is the end
I picture a kind Samaritan holding my hand
looking suitably concerned
sad
while we wait pointlessly
for the ambulance to arrive
Which now that I think about it
seems to be taking a really long time
given how close I work to three hospitals
I should be thinking
of my kids
my loved ones
But suspect that I will mostly be thinking
Fuck this hurts
This sucks wicked bad
Followed immediately by
What underwear am I wearing?
Please don’t let them have holes.
Even in this moment
contemplating my
imminent demise
my thoughts quickly turn to
whether my husband
will remember to call work for me
Answer my personal emails
Post something on Facebook
so that the people who depend on me
know that I will not be living up
to expectations
As I walk the city streets
filled with existential dread
I worry about
whether I have left anything embarrassing
on my work computer
whether anyone will be able to figure out my filing system
that I suspect only makes sense to me
Will my family want anything from my office?
Maybe the two framed photographs
the Totoro figures that Jane
brought me back from Japan
and maybe my headphones
They are nice headphones
Oh, and there’s that library book in my backpack
Someone should return that
I picture different groups of friends
getting the news
Some tears will be shed I’m sure
from the shock
the senselessness of it
I should be able to cross a fucking street
without getting hit by a car
Maybe they will write nice tributes
on my Facebook page
before my husband takes it down
because he and the kids find it morbid
What haunts me most
as I walk back from
the lost 55 minute hour
is how easily
the universe
time
will seal back around
the space
I used to occupy
forgetting me
erasing me
as though I never
existed
at all
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “Lost Hour (revisited)”
I know for certain at least one place you will leave a hole if you leave.
Thank you my friend! OldePunk likes to remind me that I take up my own unique shaped space in the universe but when the depression and PTSD is nipping hard at my heels it can be hard to remember. . .
