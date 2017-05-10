Queen of Thorns

My Sword and Shield....

There were times

When I would sit quietly in a pool of crimson

and contemplate the visions

she shows me

other times I would run to her

With the zealous fervor of baptism

into her faith

and bearing the smooth underside

of my arms

I would show her the wounds there

gleefully adoring each and every one

When I felt

the warm trickle

and gentle drip

the taste of salt and copper in my mouth

as I held her words within

savoring the sting

resisting the rising waves

against the threshold of my tolerance

I danced a minuet with pain

a swirling masquerade of red

she owns a particular shade of sullen

and its beauty is made manifest

in the blooms which blossom

amid the bramble thicket

though I have never been afraid

to reach inside

and feel the soft touch of their petals

against my finger tips

I willingly…