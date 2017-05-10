The Daily Song: Love on the Brain/Rihanna

Because sometimes you just need pull someone tight and slow dance.

“Love On The Brain”

And you got me like ohWhat you want from me?What you want from me?And I tried to buy your pretty heart, but the price too highBaby, you got me like oh, mmYou love when I fall apart, fall apartSo you can put me togetherAnd throw me against the wall

Baby, you got me like ah, woo, ah

Don’t you stop loving me, loving me

Don’t quit loving me, loving me

Just start loving me, loving me, babe

Oh, and, babe, I’m fist fighting with fire

Just to get close to you

Can we burn something, babe?

And I run for miles just to get a taste

Must be love on the brain

That’s got me feeling this way

It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good

And I can’t get enough

Must be love on the brain, yeah

And it keeps cursing my name, cursing my name

No matter what I do

I’m no good without you

And I can’t get enough

Must be love on the brain

Then you keep loving me

Just love me, yeah

Just love me

All you need to do is love me yeah

Got me like ah-ah-ah-ow

I’m tired of being played like a violin

What do I gotta do to get in your motherfuckin’ heart?

Baby, like ah, woo, ah

