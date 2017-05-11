Drawing Down the Moon

Bare alabaster arms raised to the heavens
I sing the ancient songs to the endless night
I draw down the moon from the velvet
Cradle her in my arms like a babe
Bathe in her icy luminescence
Draw it deep into my body
Until my skin is translucent
Cool to the touch
I am filled with the light
Of a thousand stars
And the wolves howl
To the empty sky
You contain the fire of the sun
Golden and crimson
It slips through your veins
Ripples beneath your skin
Dances in your eyes
Amber that holds my image fixed
We are holy, consecrated
Equals worthy of each other
Performing an ancient rite
That cleanses the earth
And ignites the night