So You Want Brave and Reckless’ Feedback on You Blog. . .

I have been completely blown away by how many WordPress Bloggers have read Brave and Reckless’ Advice for New WordPress Bloggers Part 1, liked the post and/or have taken the time to leave a thoughtful comment. I have been trying really hard to respond to each and every comment but I am just one person and I do need to sleep sometime.
I have been really flattered by all the requests to check out your blogs or a particular piece of writing. I have been trying to honor these requests because I remember all too well what it is like to be a brand new blogger, but my time is limited and giving feedback can be a tricky thing. Here are some things to keep in mind before you ask me to look at your blog.
- I can only honor requests to look at your blog if it comes in on the embedded Contact form at the right top hand corner of my blog. With both my comments section and my personal email exploding since this post went live on Discover, your requests are falling off my radar and getting buried in my feed.
- Give me 7 to 14 days to honor your request. As I have said before, I have a high-demand day job, two kids, a spouse, an elderly dog with health problems and I am a managing editor for several other blogs. I will try to honor your request but give me a reasonable amount of turnaround time. If I haven’t gotten back to you in a week, feel free to resend the request. My inbox is scary.
- I will give my honest feedback. I get paid to proofread dissertations, manuscripts and other technical writing. I am never brutal but I am direct and honest. As a writer, it has taken me some time to learn to graciously accept constructive criticism and learn to integrate it. Make sure that you really want my constructive criticism before you contact me.
- If you have specific questions or concerns write that in your request! It is much easier and much more comfortable for me to respond to specific questions about a blog or a blog posts. Worried that your posts are too long? Tell me that. Worried about the tone of your posts? Tell me that. The more specific you are, the more tailored and effective my feedback will be.
- PLEASE include a link to your blog in your request!!!! I wish I had the time to go looking for your blog right now, but realistically I don’t. Send me the link for the piece you want me to look at. If you have a blog design/vibe question, the link to your home page is fine. Two links maximum please.
- Remember that I am NOT a blogging professional. I am just a relatively new blogger myself who happens to do some proofreading and editing of scientific writing as part of my day job. You and I may have completely different tastes in writing, politics, religion, etc. You can take my advice or leave my advice but keep in mind that we may just have completely different tastes. I will do my best to keep an open mind and focus on what you ask me to.
Peace and light,
Christine
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
8 thoughts on “So You Want Brave and Reckless’ Feedback on You Blog. . .”
You really are doing amazing works with both poetry and encouraging other bloggers. Thank you so much for that. Keep up the good work! Have a great day!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! You too.
LikeLike
I’m loving the advice you’ve been giving people. And I’m trying to follow it. I started the blog a few years ago but didn’t do it constantly like I am now. I wouldn’t mind if you could check out my blog and give any feedback you have. Thanks. notsomuchanenglishhippiechick – The English girl married the American boy and they had an adventure. This is what we get up to from time to time
https://notsomuchanenglishhippiechick.wordpress.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am happy to check it out but I would be SO grateful if you could put the information on my Contact Form. https://braveandrecklessblog.com/contact/
LikeLike
Well expressed! Thank you for being upfront with us —
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was hoping it would make things easier for everyone.
LikeLike
Good Afternoon Brave and Reckless. I have read your blog post and think that I could use some of your writing expertise to help develop my blog posts in the near future. As you have stated in your post, there are several questions that I would like to your honest feedback on and they include :
1). How is the tone of my blog? Do you think I should change the way I am speaking to the public about this particluar issue?
2). Do you think I should change the writing style to be similar to my current one or should I change the writing style altogether? And
3). Do you think I should incorporate images and photos into my blog posts so that the public has images to go along with my blog posts?
P.S. I would like your honest opinion about my blog post and site, if you want to, and whether I should change these certain aspects?
– My blog site is: joshua18blog.wordpress.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi God is eternal– My Contact form can be found at: https://braveandrecklessblog.com/contact/
If you could copy and paste this information into I would be appreciative. Running a conference tomorrow!
LikeLike