The Daily Song: I Would Die 4 U – Prince (Cover by Aaron Krause feat. Liza Anne)

Very cool stripped down version of Prince’s I Would Die 4 U

“I Would Die 4 U”

I’m not a womanI’m not a manI am something that you’ll never understandI’ll never beat uI’ll never lieAnd if you’re evil I’ll forgive u by and by

U – I would die 4 u, yeah

Darling if u want me 2

U – I would die 4 u

I’m not your lover

I’m not your friend

I am something that you’ll never comprehend

No need 2 worry

No need 2 cry

I’m your messiah and you’re the reason why

‘Cuz U – I would die 4 u, yeah

Darling if u want me 2

U – I would die 4 u

You’re just a sinner I am told

Be your fire when you’re cold

Make u happy when you’re sad

Make u good when u are bad

I’m not a human

I am a dove

I’m your conscious

I am love

All I really need is 2 know that

U believe

Yeah, I would die 4 u, yeah

Darling if u want me 2

U – I would die 4 u

Yeah, say one more time

U – I would die 4 u

Darling if u want me 2

U – I would die 4 u

2 3 4 U

I would die 4 u

I would die 4 u

U – I would die 4 u

U – I would die 4 u