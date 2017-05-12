The Daily Song: I Would Die 4 U – Prince (Cover by Aaron Krause feat. Liza Anne)

Very cool stripped down version of Prince’s I Would Die 4 U
“I Would Die 4 U”
I’m not a man
I am something that you’ll never understandI’ll never beat u
I’ll never lie
And if you’re evil I’ll forgive u by and by
U – I would die 4 u, yeah
Darling if u want me 2
U – I would die 4 u
I’m not your lover
I’m not your friend
I am something that you’ll never comprehend
No need 2 worry
No need 2 cry
I’m your messiah and you’re the reason why
‘Cuz U – I would die 4 u, yeah
Darling if u want me 2
U – I would die 4 u
You’re just a sinner I am told
Be your fire when you’re cold
Make u happy when you’re sad
Make u good when u are bad
I’m not a human
I am a dove
I’m your conscious
I am love
All I really need is 2 know that
U believe
Yeah, I would die 4 u, yeah
Darling if u want me 2
U – I would die 4 u
Yeah, say one more time
U – I would die 4 u
Darling if u want me 2
U – I would die 4 u
2 3 4 U
I would die 4 u
I would die 4 u
U – I would die 4 u
U – I would die 4 u