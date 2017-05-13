SD now accepts guest-blog submissions

Posted in Personal Essay

Sudden Denouement is accepting Guest Blog Submissions!

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

While SDLC (who wants to type that all out, all the time?) can’t take on too many ‘official’ writers for the collective at a time, we are ALWAYS accepting submissions for guest blogs.  This is not a hit on an individuals writing ability, or their appeal — there just isn’t room, or not enough editors yet. 

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

  • Make sure that the subject line reads: Guest blog: Name of poem. (Example: Guest blog: When I pee in the sea.)
  • Send up to 3 poems in either .rtf or .doc. attached to the email, to include a brief cover letter (example: Hello, my name is Charles Baudelaire! I love absinthe and dark corners, here are some of my poems!) Although we prefer unpublished, we will consider published work so long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. No e-zines, e-mags, e-presses, e-books, printed works.
  • Include a brief…

View original post 198 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s