You are liquid warmth

In the long frosty nights

You are soft whisper

In a world that only shouts

You are gentle touch

In a room of sharp corners and biting edges

You are jewel tones, full nuance and shading

In the stark white sterile spaces

You are embracing acceptance

At the end of the longest day

When the world has done its best

To wear me down

To break me

You are welcome respite for my weary soul

For my battered heart

And I long to lose myself in the shelter

Of your arms

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved