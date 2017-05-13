Badass song by The Staves
Tired As Fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Dry my eyes on the back of my sleeve and do my coat up
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Put down the phone, put on my gloves and wish me luck
Wish me luck
Oh, I’m tired as hell
Oh, I’m tired as hell
Busted bed, broken door and I’m keeping to myself
Oh, I’m tired as hell
Oh, I’m tired as hell
Put down the phone, put on my shoes and wish me well
Wish me well
Never had a prayer to swallow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Never had a prayer to follow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Nothing no one ever can do to bring me back up
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Oh, I’m tired as fuck
Dry my eyes on the back of my sleeve, just wish me luck
Wish me luck
Never had a prayer to swallow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Never had a prayer to follow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Never had a prayer to swallow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
Never had a prayer to follow
I’ll be coming home tomorrow
2 thoughts on “The Daily Song: Tired As Fuck/The Staves”
Wow … I had never heard this song before!! I like it and its now in my playlist 😉 Thankyou!
It makes me surprisingly happy
