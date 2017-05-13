There is still time to submit to Brave and Reckless’s “Moon Ate the Dark” Writing Prompt Challenge!!

There are five more days to submit to Brave and Reckless’ Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge!

Writing Prompt: “Moon ate the Dark”

Using the writing prompt above, write a 100 to 750 word original piece that integrates the writing prompt. The prompt can used as the title, you can use the phrase intact or break it up however you want within the written piece. Pick out an image to go with your submission Submissions and images should be sent by midnight EST on Sunday, May 14, 2017 to christine.e.ray@gmail.com Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know!) The winner’s piece will be published on Brave and Reckless and on your own blog. It will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages. It would be awesome if everyone who enters reblogs the winning submission to their own blog.

Please feel free to reblog and post this challenge invitation.

Looking forward to reading your work!

To read the fabulous submissions from my first writing prompt challenge, visit:

Writing Prompt Challenge Submission: Breaking/OldePunk

Writing Prompt Challenge Submission: Shattered Horizons/Aurora Phoenix

Writing Prompt Challenge Submission: Softly He Came/Singledust

Writing Prompt Challenge Submission: Swimming in Pathos/S Francis

Writing Prompt Challenge Submission: The Magician In The Square/Bipolar by Cola