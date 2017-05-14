Will you dance with me
in this silvery pool
of moonlight
that falls across
your face
like a watered silk?
Will you clasp my hand
hold it as delicately
but firmly
as though it is my beating heart?
Will you wrap your arm
around my body
so that your warmth
becomes my warmth
your breath becomes
my breath
against bare skin?
Can you hear the night music
swell, expand
fill us with ache
with longing
as we sway together
in these steps of remembrance
this endless night?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Night Music”
I lovely the line about moonlight like watered silk….
Thank you! That was the image in my mind when I started writing
romantic
It happens every once in a while. . .
