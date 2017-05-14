Night Music

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

Will you dance with me

in this silvery pool

of moonlight

that falls across

your face

like a watered silk?

Will you clasp my hand

hold it as delicately

but firmly

as though it is my beating heart?

Will you wrap your arm

around my body

so that your warmth

becomes my warmth

your breath becomes

my breath

against bare skin?

Can you hear the night music

swell, expand

fill us with ache

with longing

as we sway together

in these steps of remembrance

this endless night?

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

4 thoughts on “Night Music

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s