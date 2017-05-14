Will you dance with me

in this silvery pool

of moonlight

that falls across

your face

like a watered silk?

Will you clasp my hand

hold it as delicately

but firmly

as though it is my beating heart?

Will you wrap your arm

around my body

so that your warmth

becomes my warmth

your breath becomes

my breath

against bare skin?

Can you hear the night music

swell, expand

fill us with ache

with longing

as we sway together

in these steps of remembrance

this endless night?

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved