The Daily Song: Make It Holy/The Staves

The Staves show off their amazing harmonies in Make It Holy

Make It Holy

I could make you want me
Make you need me, make you mine
I could make it holy, make it special
Make it right
I could make you want me
Make you need me all the time
I could make it holy, make it fine

High ends in the fire moving on, moving on
Torn apart and tired of it all, of it all
Walk, never the same
Feel no glory, feel no pain

I could make you want me
Make you need me, make you mine
I could make it holy, make it special
Make it right
I could make you want me
Make you need me all the time
I could make it holy, make you fine

Shaking out the sheets and holding on, holding on
Following my feet until it’s done, until it’s gone
It’s dead and gone
Never the same
Feel no glory, feel no pain

I could make you want me
Make you need me, make you mine
I could make it holy, make it special
Make it right
I could make you want me
Make you need me all the time
I could make it holy, make it fine

It’s the one I want now
You’ll never do wrong,
You’ll never do wrong
Did I ever, ever,
Ever do you wrong?

I could make you want me
Make you need me, make you mine
I could make it holy, make it special
Make it right
I could make you want me
Make you need me all the time
I could make it holy, make it fine

