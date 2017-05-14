Yes ma’am. That’s why we write. Because it fucking hurts

A deeply felt thank you to my dear friend Old Punk. Your keen eye, wisdom, sense of humor, endless compassion and well-timed kicks in the ass mean more me than I can ever express.
I know that I apologize too much
for the things I say
for the things I write
for the things I do
for not caring enough
for caring too much
for bleeding a little too much
on the screen
for breathing
for existing
past the age of 30
which I never envisioned happening
and that I don’t feel that the universe
quite approves of
and may still demand retribution
I am trying to stop apologizing
for anything and everything
and instead start expressing my gratitude
when you listen
when you read my words
when you forgive my actions
accept the caring I do have to offer
hand me the bandages
allow me the space to breath
encourage me to keep existing
remind me that I have gravity
that my writing speaks to people
when you hold vigil
while I continue this painful
wrenching rebirth
that is full of danger
tears
dark thoughts
and darker humor
and for reminding me that we write
because it fucking hurts