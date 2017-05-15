Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge: Rachel Finch

I am really excited and pleased by the amount of submissions I received for the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge. I intend to post all of the submissions on Brave and Reckless. Please give a warm welcome to this group of new and experienced writers!

Earth Mother, heavy with stellar womb child, sky surrounds her, awaiting lucent celestial body. Stars weak with weight, each seeking lustre in shadows; planetary cry.

Mountains weep at the impact, nature is afraid. Earth colliding; Moon is born.

Cosmos wanderer, orb of the night, the wounds of Mother Earth, carried in his craters. Luminous, he aligns with Earth Goddess, Son to reflect, illuminate, recover.

Orbiting, he executes shadows, softens the grief of his Mother’s trauma, creates rebirth.

His gravitational pull, a calling, entrusted by universal bodies. His cold is her warmth; heir to all existence.

Gaia once abandoned, united now with astronomical future in her cycle. Fear no longer entraps her, light is her intimate, child of the universe, Moon, ate the dark.

Rachel is a writer that speaks from her soul, expressing her trauma and strength through her work. She lives with Mental Illness, refusing to let it define her and is mother to four courageous children. In her free time she volunteers to support people through their own experiences of Abuse, Mental Illness and Recovery at Bruised But Not Broken (https://www.facebook.com/Bruised-But-Not-Broken-535561503197871/)