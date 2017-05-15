The Daily Song: Matthew Koma – Hard To Love

Some days we all feel hard to love. . .
Hard To Love
I rule the world from my sweat pants
I got a bitchin’ collection of headbands
I don’t wanna go out and see your friend’s band
Tell me when you had enough, enough, enough’s enough
I’m OCD with panic attacks
I got a thing for Japanese dry snacks
My voice was on like every fuckin’ house track
Tell me when you heard enough, enough, enough’s enough
But hear me out this time my love
I’m tryna be someone you want
Your friends will tell you “Whitney, are you taking drugs?
You see something no one else does”
‘Cause I’m hard to love
I’m hard to love
Yellow tiger on a leash
A diamond in the rough
The heart is in the right places
But I’m hard to love, I’m hard to love
But you mean everything to me
Don’t let me mess it up
‘Cause you’re the only one I
Plus I’m just hard to love
My heart is in the right places
But I’m hard to love
Day and night at the studio
When I get home I reek of weed and I’m moody though
You say you can’t pick up and follow when my tummy rolls
I got a red eye to New York, tomorrow we’ll talk
And if you want a true gentleman
That’s a sport that I don’t got any medals in
I’m a sole that your shoes oughtta settle in
Show me a little bit of trust, just a touch
But hear me out this time my love
I’m tryna be something I’m not
Your friends will tell you “Whitney, are you taking drugs?
Smoke ’em from his little black plugs”
‘Cause I’m hard to love
I’m hard to love
Yellow tiger on a leash
A diamond in the rough
The heart is in the right places
But I’m hard to love, I’m hard to love
But you mean everything to me
Don’t let me mess it up
‘Cause you’re the only one I
Plus I’m just hard to love
But you mean everything to me
Don’t let me mess it up
‘Cause you’re the only one I
Plus I’m just hard to love
Soy un perdedor
I’m a loser baby
So why don’t you thrill me
Soy un perdedor
I’m a loser baby
So why don’t you thrill me
Yellow tiger on a leash
A diamond in the rough
The heart is in the right places
But I’m hard to love, I’m hard to love
But you mean everything to me
Don’t let me mess it up
‘Cause you’re the only one I
Plus I’m just hard to love
(Soy un perdedor)
Yellow tiger on a leash
A diamond in the rough
The heart is in the right places
But I’m hard to love
(Soy un perdedor)
But you mean everything to me
Don’t let me mess it up
‘Cause you’re the only one I
Plus, but I’m hard to love