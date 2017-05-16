Moon Ate the Dark Challenge:Liberty Henwick/A Cosmic Slagging (Or Moon gives out about Sun)

I am really excited and pleased by the amount of submissions I received for the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge. I intend to post all of the submissions on Brave and Reckless. Please give a warm welcome to this group of new and experienced writers!

C’mere to me, I was just knackered like. I’d been up all night, and besides I was feelin’ fat. It was ‘that time of the month’ – again. I literally just shut my eyes for a moment there and did a massive yawn. I tell ya, I breathed in so deep, I could taste salt off your seas from all the way over here.

Janey Mack! When I opened my eyes all I could see was this blindin’ brightness. I thought to meself, ‘You Eejit, ye’ve gone and swallowed up the whole night!’

But then I blinked and saw it was only himself, Mr High-an-Mighty shining brighty, full in me face, glarin’ like. I said, ‘What’s the craic?’

He replied, ‘Whatya lookin’ at, just keep movin’. The gobshite.

He does my head in, honestly, who does he think he is? The centre of the entire bleedin’ universe or somethin’? Well he ain’t all that brilliant and it’s ‘bout time somebody explained it to him. He may be a big shot right there in the centre of our neck of the woods but that’s no good reason to be getting ahead of himself. Ha, I thought I ate the dark but if I et anything, it’d be him, and that’d be gas!

I tell ya though, I’m so tired of his constant bullyin’ – month in, month out for yonks and yonks, it feels like it’s never endin’. He’s so full of himself, with the sendin’ me round in small circles and all. Don’t ask me how long it’s been goin’ on, I literally have no idea.

Fair play to ya, at least you’re here for me. Actually, you are my entire world, I just want to be around you the whole time – happy out. If it wasn’t for you, I don’t know where I’d be today. He may think he’s the greatest, telling us all where ta go and all that malarky but he’s not here in the dark when things get a little scary, is he now? Fat lot of good that is! Just when you get frightened by them yokes that go bump in the night he’s nowhere to be found, the ole gas ball.

Sure look it, I may be not as bright as him, and my arse may be half froze, but I’m solid. I’m here for you in them dark times. In fact, he owes it to me for standing in the gap for him. He ought to be grateful, if it’s wasn’t for me bein’ here, ye’d never catch the palest reflection of him at night time at all like!

Ah sure, it’ll be grand though – isn’t it quare deadly** weather we’re after havin’?

*To ‘eat someone’ means to give them a good telling off and if ‘something’s gas’ it means it’s funny.

**Lovely(!)

Liberty Henwick has not been writing all her life, she did other stuff and had four babies first. Now she laughs about her loves and fears over at: Liberty On the Lighter Side