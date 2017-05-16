secrets she had been keeping

mostly from herself

weighed her down

crushed her

like boulders hung from a yoke across her shoulders

as if chains designed for a basilisk

shackled her ankles and wrists

she gathered her courage

found her will, found her strength

started to shed these heavy secrets

one by one

like iridescent dragon scales

they littered the ground around her

like a mosaic tile floor

she could not shed the heart ache

the deep shame

the loneliness and isolation

quite so easily

but it was so much easier to breathe