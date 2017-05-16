The Daily Song: Show Me Love/Robin Schulz & Richard Judge

Love the poetry of this
“Show Me Love”
You can take it to the store so you won’t forget the groceries anymore
There’s a rifle in the cabinet that I used to fight a war
But to this day, I don’t know what I was fighting for
I’m fighting forWill you show me love as we get older
And I’m falling at your feet
After 30 years of service
And one to fit our need
Show me love as we grow colder
Let our love provide the heat
That our older bones are missing
But our hearts will never meet
There’s a blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warm
When I find you fast asleep at half past four
There’s a record we keep turning that reminds us of our youth
But there’s still nothing as beautiful as you
Will you show me love as we get older
And I’m falling at your feet
After 30 years of service
And one to fit our need
Show me love as we grow colder
Let our love provide the heat
That our older bones are missing
But our hearts will never meet
(As we grow colder
Love provide the heat
Older bones are missing
Hearts will never meet)
Because your hand belongs in my hand, belongs in your hand, belongs with… with me
(Blanket on the sofa that I used to keep you warm
There’s a record we keep turning that I used to turn you on)
Will you show me love as we get older
And I’m falling at your feet
After 30 years of service
And one to fit our need
Show me love as we grow colder
Let our love provide the heat
After 30 years of service
And one to fit our need
Show me love as we grow colder
Let our love provide the heat
That our older bones are missing
But our hearts will never meet