Worth Wake Up

Bruised But Not Broken

It’s time to wake up to your own worth.

I’m talking to YOU.

The ones that know the strength of their

Soul is enough to crush the limits our weak

flesh fears.

The ones that have known suffering..

Grief,addiction, heartbreak.

The ones that grew with trauma as an ally

and knew no friend as close to them as

their own hurt.

To the ones that think they are ordinary,

but couldn’t be any farther from it.

To the ones that bend their bones to help

another feel safe in their own skin.

To the ones that fight to survive,

in silence, in solitude.

I see you.

And you are stunning in all that you are.

You don’t see those wings beating behind

your back but you can hear them drumming

to the pace of your heart.

Beat them harder.

I have learnt that people think they are

small.

That…