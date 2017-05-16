Rachel Finch– I am so glad you submitted to the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge. You are among friends here at Brave and Reckless.
It’s time to wake up to your own worth.
I’m talking to YOU.
The ones that know the strength of their
Soul is enough to crush the limits our weak
flesh fears.
The ones that have known suffering..
Grief,addiction, heartbreak.
The ones that grew with trauma as an ally
and knew no friend as close to them as
their own hurt.
To the ones that think they are ordinary,
but couldn’t be any farther from it.
To the ones that bend their bones to help
another feel safe in their own skin.
To the ones that fight to survive,
in silence, in solitude.
I see you.
And you are stunning in all that you are.
You don’t see those wings beating behind
your back but you can hear them drumming
to the pace of your heart.
Beat them harder.
I have learnt that people think they are
small.
That…
One thought on “Worth Wake Up”
Thank you 💙💙
