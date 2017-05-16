Your Writing Wanted: Whisper and the Roar

Do you like the writing of Georgia Park, Christine Ray, David Somerset, Nadia Garofalo, Aakriti Kuntal, Nate Leland? Do you consider yourself a feminist? Consider submitting your writing to Whisper and the Roar.
The theme of submitted work need not be feminist, but the writer must be.
Submission Guidelines for Whisper and the Roar:
- Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word document attached to an email that includes a brief cover letter (example: Hello, my name is Charles Baudelaire! I love absinthe and dark corners, here are some of my poems!) Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. No e-zines, e-mags, e-presses, e-books, printed works.
- Include a brief bio in the body of the email and a link to your website/where you write/where you want people to go if they’re interested in more of your writing.
- Understand that you will not be paid for your submission. We are a small collective, and can only offer support in building your platform and showing your work to our own audience.
- Understand we do not own the rights to your work, the rights are yours and yours only. We only publish your piece once, with the potential to reblog.
- Allow up to 4-6 weeks for a response.
- If you prefer to send a blind manuscript, do not include your name or a cover letter in the attached document.
- Send submissions to: whisperandtheroar@gmail.com