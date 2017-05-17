Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Andrea LeDew

I am really excited and pleased by the amount of submissions I received for the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge. I intend to post all of the submissions on Brave and Reckless. Please give a warm welcome to this group of new and experienced writers!

Moon slides up

Along the upturned glass bowl

Of the sky.

This time,

She is whole.

Orange is the color

of Florida,

The Sunshine State–

Though the state of sunshine

This approaching night

Bears reflection.

Moon, too, is orange,

Large and round at the horizon,

And then lifting away, transformed

Into a cool, buttery miniature of herself.

In our urban world,

Orange is a warning.

Traffic cones and builder’s helmets.

Danger lurks.

Moon is clad

In orange gauze,

Admiring one aspect of herself

In the submissive pond

Below.

But over the horizon,

An unheard roar,

A quantity of screaming scrub brush:

Swamp ablaze.

Moon’s only hint to us: a bit of flying ash,

A whiff of smoke,

A combustible memory

Of when Moon ate the dark.

Copyright 2017 Andrea W. LeDew

Andrea LeDew is a mother of four including two homeschoolers, one of whom has autism. Her education includes degrees in English and Law, a year in Wuerzburg, Germany, four years of active law practice and 24 years of nonstop motherhood.

She runs a blog of her essays for homeschooling parents, and parents of children with special needs: For Random Learning Comes, frlcnews.com. She lives in Florida.