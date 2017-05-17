Moon Ate the Dark Challenge:Blake/Dreamstate

I am really excited and pleased by the amount of submissions I received for the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge. I intend to post all of the submissions on Brave and Reckless. Please give a warm welcome to this group of new and experienced writers!

I wake from my slumber, my eyes barely able to take in the environment around me. It’s dark, very dark. My brain begins to panic as it tries to make sense of the ambiguous objects and shapes around me.

How did I end up here? What is here?… Who is here?

My heart begins to beat faster as if it’s preparing itself to run a marathon. I can feel my muscles twitch and radiate as if in preparation for the fire of a gun, a sound that will signal that I’m not safe where I am.

Yet nothing comes, I can hear something or someone breathing heavily, in and out. The time between breaths start to shorten and I realise those sounds are my own. I’m struggling to make sense of it all. Again, I ask myself, Why am I here, How did I get here and am I alone?

I decide to move, anything is better than staying where I am. As I put one foot in front of the other, I can feel my heartbeat soften and begin to beat more rhythmically. My breaths become longer and more defined and I feel myself start to calm.

The environment around me starts to illuminate ever so slightly and I can’t help but feel like someone is watching me. Every step I take the world around me becomes a little clearer. I look up and for the first time since my inception into this foreign world, I see the moon.

I look back down and the once ambiguous shapes around me are now clearly top lit in a faint white glow. I know this place, I’ve seen it before in my dreams. Why is it when I fall asleep and my eyes roll into my head does my mind keep taking me to this place?

I keep walking, I look behind and realise that every step I have taken is recorded with a recessed footprint in the sand. Yes, I have been here before but I’ve never been this deep. How do I know? I can’t see any footprints in front of me. I’m making progress, will I finally understand my mind’s intentions.

Every footprint I impart brings me closer to this suggestion. I walk for what seems like days, yet I never feel hungry, thirsty or tired. I must be asleep, It’s the only logical conclusion. I finally notice something or someone in the distance. My walk turns into a run and then a sprint. I’m moving faster and faster, yet I’m never out of breath.

I finally reach the shape and I realise my head’s been down this whole time, how else could I have made it here so fast? I slowly hinge my neck back to its resting position, I can clearly see the shadow in front of me. I step a little closer.

The Moon begins to wax and the shadow is a shadow no longer, its identity revealed. I stare into its eyes and realise that this shadow is me. At first glance, there seems to be no difference between the two of us, a carbon copy if you will. I edge a little closer and can’t help but notice subtle nuances.

Yes, this person is me, yet they exude a feeling of overwhelming confidence, assurance of self and a finite conclusion of their place in the world. I realise that this person is my ultimate persona. The persona I’m constantly trying to achieve.

I study this persona long and hard, I may not get another chance to in the future. This could be my only opportunity to learn what I need. Time passes and I start to feel my mind slip. This reality is coming to a close and its time to return to the world beyond sleep.

I spend my last moments in this world looking at the moon. Every second that passes, the environment around me gets brighter. I realise that for the first time in this shadowy world the moon ate the dark and I leave knowing that this journey, while arduous will inevitably change my future, for the better.

I live in sunny Queensland. I’m a father to a beautiful boy named Noah and love to explore the intricacies and wonder that life has to offer. You can read more of my posts at Things According to Me