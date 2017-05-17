The Daily Song: You + Me/You and Me

The beautiful harmonies of You + Me

“You And Me”

You and me were always with each otherBefore we knew the other was ever thereYou and me, we belong togetherJust like a breath needs the airI told you if you called I would come runnin’Across the highs, the lows and the in-betweensYou and me we’ve got two minds that think as oneAnd our hearts march to the same beat

They say everything it happens for a reason

You can be flawed enough, but perfect for a person

Someone who will be there for you when you fall apart

Guiding your direction when you’re riding through the dark

Oh that’s you and me

You and me we’re searching for the same light

Desperate for a cure to this disease

Well some days are better than others

But I fear no thing as long as you’re with me

They say everything it happens for a reason

You can be flawed enough, but perfect for a person

Someone who will be there for you when you fall apart

Guiding your direction when you’re riding through the dark

And they say everything it happens for a reason

You can be flawed enough, but perfect for a person

Someone who will be there when you start to fall apart

Guiding your direction when you’re riding through the dark

Oh that’s you and me [x3]

That’s you and me [x2]