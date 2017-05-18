Am I Still Here?/Jasper Kerkau & Nicole Lyons

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Emaciated by tortured flowers,

Bored expressions of expired emotions.

Stinging, charred words

dangling in thick air,

poisoned by expectation

Withered and violated

by meaningless conversation

he speaks softly,

vapid illusions

she lingers,

listens,

slowly decaying—

death beckons

I am still

here, pacing

through doorways

under a fluorescent sun.

My battle

cries flat,

pulled to hang

grotesquely

from cracked lips

plied into

an accommodating smile.

I am still

here, existing

behind shadows

inside a false twilight.

Or perhaps

I have eclipsed.

I am still.

Am I still here?

They don’t see me

swallowing knives as

they dance and laugh,

popping balloons while

I ingest their poison,

burning with acidic words

stinging the back of my throat,

I smile and nod to the world

look past the back-slapping

and soft kisses,

I disappear while they dine

on superficial conversation,

slivers of gold mixed with

trivial condiments smeared

over their delicacies.

The belching…