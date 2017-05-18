Deaf – Howl Davies/Sudden Denouement

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

I came back for the silence,

for the roots that were reclaimed

after being torn out the earth

a dozen times, it’s a lonely place,

but that’s all I really look for,

the slack jaw greeting of the mute,

the sense of nothing to hide

like a glass house filled with ghosts,

the kind that don’t frighten me,

there’s a tone deaf dial tone

humming next to my first marital bed

from the last time I was here,

and I keep it close,

for now,

blind to the haram

of undisclosed queries,

away from those constantly

trying to know one another,

but no one knows anyone,

ever,

that’s just life.

I’m better here,

in this oasis I’ve built

for myself, with the shrine

on my fathers deathbed

which I still don’t touch,

I’m breaking the silence

with a kick at the door,

or the drop of a glass,

just…