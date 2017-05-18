Inspired by the name of a Matthew Mayfield song
Her name was December
she blew in with the last autumn leaves
swirling red, yellow and orange
‘round her head
She could be warm
like golden lights in a window
in a dark unforgiving night
laugh like a bell
promising all the surprise
all the joy
of an unopened gift
She could turn cool
distant pale eyes turned inwards
at a storm brewing
that only she could see
her touch the sting of sleet
her kiss hard ice
stealing the warmth
from his skin
the life from his soul
