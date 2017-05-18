Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Aurora Phoenix/Dangerous Seduction

The dark calls

with many hungered tongues

its asymmetrical seduction

sweeps and keeps

me off my feet

 

Dark is a sensual vampire

summoning in a sublingual murmur

caressing abashed tresses

kissing with fangs hidden

until my neck is bared

 

Dark, the spellbinding wizard

mouths against my breast

in verses near liturgical

with sorcery of velvet

it unwinds my breath

 

Dark, a crafty conjurer

slips beneath my skin

beguiling inner opening

with falsity prophetic

it curls around my core

 

Dark, the deft magician

lures my parched soul

deftly eats defenses

I inhale deep infinity

trembling toward submission

 

Dark plays me, fiddle-like

tempts of little deaths

bridge bowed and back arched

I hover near oblivion

beyond its gaping maw

 

Moon arises silvery

softly wise and cool

illuminates dark’s perfidy

the end of sanity

bewitchment of sweet release

 

The dark wanted

to make love to me

it argued an enticing case

the moon swallowed delusions

helped me to tell it no

I spent over 2 decades as a clinical psychologist, as well as mother and partner. My world was decimated when I was suddenly incarcerated 2 and a half years ago. My writing was born in that caged existence – not a choice but a soul-saving necessity.  I write as Aurora Phoenix at Insights from “Inside”

