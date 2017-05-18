NightBringer-OldePunk/Sudden Denouement

Powerful poetry from Olde Punk that I captivates me more each time I read it
By Oldepunk
At the Altar of Life
granite and obsidian
carved into all that is, was, or will be
are the letters, in silver
of my existence
I am the nightbringer
I am shadow, and dust
lost dreams and broken homes
dark rooms and rust
I appear as you do
but the curse I bear
Oh, the sorrow
you will come to know
Anachronistic
life leech
vampire
draining sustenance
all of you are candles
But I am a pyre
You will love me, feed me
support me
carry me home
Call me friend, brother, sister, lover
Wife or Husband
we strive to live as you
We wish to taste love
As you do, to commit freely
The curse
And oh, the sorrow
How I wish to give
But all I can do is
Borrow
And Take
The lies, the drugs, the sex
The gambling and gin
The doctors, the lawyers…
