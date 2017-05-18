String Theory

The strings of my heart

are like the strings of a guitar

thin, seemingly fragile

but steel, with tensile strength

They dig into my tender heart

create calluses

sometimes draw blood

when strummed too much

At times the music they produce

is too flat

when these strings sag with weariness

is too sharp

when they are wound too tight

When pulled to the breaking point

they can snap

broken strands

curling into themselves protectively

damage seemingly irreparable

Each string of my heart

can ring individually with acoustic clarity

notes floating gently in the air

can tickle your inner ear

Together

these heartstrings

can create complex chords

Sing my truth

play a haunting song

that draws you closer

invites you in

swirls in your head

calls to your heart

until your heartstrings start

to vibrate in tune with mine

Perhaps we will play a duet

create a joyful noise

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved