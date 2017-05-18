The Daily Song: All I Need Is You Jeffrey James

This is one of those songs that just instantly spoke to my heart– the music, the lyrics, Jeffrey James’ voice. It just does it for me. Another one of my favorites to write to. There is a poem stirring in my head about “love I can bathe in, A love that will wash over my skin, Till it’s all I feel.”
“All I Need Is You”
And now
Now that the moments right
Now I can spend my life
Just holding on to you
And all
All that I can take
Is more than you could break
So don’t you be afraidAnd I’ll always try
Got nothing to hideAnd I have been waiting
Waiting for love I can bathe in
A love that will wash over my skin
Till it’s all I feel
So won’t you show me
Show me that woman who knows me
Woman who knows all that I need
All I need
All I need is you
You with your perfect touch
You never giving up,
On me
And I’ll do my best
To wear my heart on my chest
And I have been waiting
Waiting for love I can bathe in
A love that will wash over my skin
Till it’s all I feel
So won’t you show me
Show me that woman who knows me
Woman who knows all that I need
All I need
All I need
All I need
All I need is you
All I need is you