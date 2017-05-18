The Daily Song: All I Need Is You Jeffrey James

This is one of those songs that just instantly spoke to my heart– the music, the lyrics, Jeffrey James’ voice. It just does it for me. Another one of my favorites to write to. There is a poem stirring in my head about “love I can bathe in, A love that will wash over my skin, Till it’s all I feel.”

“All I Need Is You”

And now

Now that the moments right

Now I can spend my life

Just holding on to you

And all

All that I can take

Is more than you could break

So don’t you be afraidAnd I’ll always try

Got nothing to hideAnd I have been waiting

Waiting for love I can bathe in

A love that will wash over my skin

Till it’s all I feel

So won’t you show me

Show me that woman who knows me

Woman who knows all that I need

All I need

All I need is you

You with your perfect touch

You never giving up,

On me

And I’ll do my best

To wear my heart on my chest

And I have been waiting

Waiting for love I can bathe in

A love that will wash over my skin

Till it’s all I feel

So won’t you show me

Show me that woman who knows me

Woman who knows all that I need

All I need

All I need

All I need

All I need is you

All I need is you